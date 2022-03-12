BATON ROUGE, La. – Sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd punched out a career- and season-high eight Saturday afternoon in the 5-1 win over Bethune-Cookman inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU (12-3) returns to the diamond Sunday afternoon to compete in the final game of the series.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with sophomore Jacob Berry’s towering home run to right field that hit the top of LSU’s “Intimidator.” The official distance on Berry’s dinger—that brought in sophomore Dylan Crews after a single—traveled 442 feet.

B-CU responded in the top of the third with right fielder Franki Febles scoring on an error. LSU immediately extended the lead in the bottom half of the fourth after right fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo reached base on a walk and catcher Hayden Travinski ripped a double into the RCF gap, scoring DiGiacomo. LSU led 3-1 after four.

Second baseman Cade Doughty extended the LSU lead in the bottom of the fifth with a ringing double to RCF that brought Berry home. Berry reached base on a single to right field and took second on a wild pitch. With Doughty at second, designated hitter Brayden Jobert came to the plate and smashed a single through the left side to score Doughty, who took second on the relay throw during the previous at-bat.

In the midst of LSU’s 5-1 scoring run, Floyd kept the Wildcats at bay pitching a career-high six innings with only two walks. Reliever Eric Reyzelman toed the rubber in the top of the seventh and closed out the final three innings, tossing 3.0 innings while giving up no runs on one hit and striking out seven.

The duo of Floyd and Reyzelman held the Wildcats to four hits on the afternoon. Floyd picked up his third win of the season, moving his individual record to 3-1. Reyzelman was credited with his first save on the year.

B-CU starter Nolan Santos suffered the loss, throwing five innings and giving up five runs on six hits. He walked six of the 25 batters he faced.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)