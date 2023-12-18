BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jayden Daniels, the winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy is opting out of LSU’s bowl game. He made the announcement in a video posted on X, formally known as Twitter.

In the video, Daniels chronicles his journey as a Tiger. He said, “year one was not without bumps and bruises, but we made the best of it.”

“Year two, we took it up a notch,” said Daniels. The LSU quarterback did just that running and throwing for almost 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2023.

Daniels said, “I want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen, but all great things must come to an end.”

The LSU quarterback ended the video by saying, “five out.”

The Tigers are scheduled to play Wisconsin on Monday, January 1, 2024 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

