Five former LSU Tigers to play in Super Bowl

No college football team will be more represented in the Super Bowl, but two are tied with LSU: Iowa and Penn State.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — NFL rosters for the Super Bowl LIV say five former LSU Tigers will play in Miami, the Shreveport Times reported. Iowa and Penn State will also have five players as Kansas City and San Francisco play at the Hard Rock Stadium in February.

Four of the five former Tiger will play for the Chiefs, including safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Morris Claiborne, and running backs Spencer Ware and Darrel Williams.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander will be the only former Tiger to play for the 49ers during the Feb. 2 game, the Shreveport Times said.

Two players will represent different Louisiana colleges in the Super Bowl, and they are 49ers wide reciever Trent Taylor, who graduated from Louisiana Tech, and Chiefs running back Elijah McGuire, who graduated from the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

