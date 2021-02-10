Finnegan Named to USA Gymnastics Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS – Former LSU standout and U.S. National Team member Sarah Finnegan has been named to USA Gymnastics Board of Directors as the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics athlete director.

“It is an honor to be elected to USAG’s Board of Directors. I am looking forward to serving in this position to ensure the safety of athletes and to promote their overall well-being. I will be representing the athlete community at all levels of decision-making and will make certain their voices are heard.”

To qualify for the position, the athlete must have represented the U.S. in an Olympic, Pan American Games or World Championships either within the last 10 years or over the course of their competitive careers, respectively.

Finnegan was an international elite competitor at Great American Gymnastics Express (GAGE). She served as an alternate for the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic team, known as the “Fierce Five,” that won gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

“Sarah Finnegan possess a wealth of experiences that run the gamut as an athlete in our sport,” LSU Gymnastics head coach Jay Clark said. “She has experienced the highest of highs as well as some of the lows. Her depth of thought and genuine character as a human being make her perfect to serve as an athlete rep on this board. I know without a shadow of a doubt her mind will always rest with the welfare of the athlete first.”

While at LSU, Finnegan established herself as one of the greatest gymnasts in school history and one of the best student-athletes to ever wear the Purple and Gold. She was a two-time NCAA bars champion and finished her career with 23 All-America honors.

Finnegan was named the winner of the 2019 AAI Award, which goes to the top senior gymnast in the nation. She was also the only two-time Honda Award finalist in school history and only two-time SEC Gymnast of the Year in league history.

The Missouri native graduated in May 2019 with her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She was LSU’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award and currently pursuing her master’s degree in occupational therapy.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)