Fan Guidelines for LSU “Baseball at the Box” in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. – In coordination with state public health officials, the Southeastern Conference and university officials, LSU Athletics has announced plans welcoming ticketed fans to Alex Box Stadium for the 2021 baseball season.

In order to accommodate fans and to comply with public health guidelines, LSU is implementing numerous changes to its gameday policies and Alex Box Stadium will open the season with up to 25 percent capacity.

The health and safety of fans is the top priority in LSU Athletics’ planning and preparation for the 2021 baseball season at Alex Box Stadium. Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks on campus and in Alex Box Stadium. Physical distancing will also be mandatory.

A comprehensive and regularly updated list of all COVID-19 related changes and fan notifications can be found @LSUgameops on Twitter. Fans can also receive updates with the new LSU Sports Mobile App.

LSU Athletics officials remind fans plans for the 2021 season are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.

Season ticket holders that opted in for the 2021 year have been given the opportunity to select their tickets. The LSU Athletics Ticket Office is in contact with ticket holders on next steps in the distribution process. A limited number of non-conference single-game tickets may be available for purchase at lsutix.net on a game-by-game basis.

Student tickets will be made available for all home games. LSU Athletics will be in contact with students via email with details. Students will receive their tickets and enter the facility at Gate 0 located in the right field corner of Alex Box Stadium.

Fans and media will not have access to the field or team areas, which will be limited to the student-athletes, coaching staff, institutional personnel and umpires who are in the Southeastern Conference testing protocols.

All Alex Box Stadium entrances will open one hour prior to first pitch, and fans must sit in their assigned seats. Masks must be worn at all times, except for when actively eating and drinking.

All non-LSU games at Alex Box Stadium will be closed to the general public.

Fans with medical issues of concern as listed by the CDC are encouraged to enjoy games on television from home this season. LSU Athletics is asking all Tiger fans to adhere to health and safety guidelines as directed by public health officials.

Geaux Safe and other in-venue policies remain in place for 2021, and LSU officials are asking fans to reduce what they bring to games to help minimize contact points for bag checks.

Fans with questions regarding any LSU Athletics policy should contact LSU Guest Services at (225) 578-4085 or the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at (225) 578-0100 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CT).

This service will also be available before, during and after LSU Athletics events. Follow live updates @LSUgameops on Twitter and with the new LSU Sports Mobile App on Apple and Android devices.

2021 LSU Alex Box Stadium – Plans and Policies

Fan Attendance Goals

Provide a safe experience for student-athletes, staff and fans.

Comply with state and CDC guidelines.

Comply with NCAA and SEC fan health and safety guidelines.

Follow achievable health recommendations from CDC, WHO and other health authorities.

Implement a comprehensive plan to accommodate maximum permitted capacities.

Capacity & Ticketing

Alex Box Stadium’s capacity is currently limited to up to 25 percent. The LSU Athletic Ticket office is working to seat singles and groups of up to approximately eight people as close to their original seat locations as possible.

All tickets will be mobile. Fans should access their account on LSUtix.net or from the new LSU Sports Mobile App.

Student Tickets

LSU Athletics is in contact with students via email with details. Students will receive tickets on a first-come, first-served basis at Gate 0 located in the right field corner of Alex Box Stadium.

Fan Safety Precautions

Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.

Face masks covering the nose and mouth are required on campus and inside Alex Box Stadium. Face masks may be temporarily removed while consuming food and beverages.

Face shields should only be worn in combination with a face mask.

Physical distancing will be mandatory in all areas.

Fans must follow all safety and health guidelines as indicated by on-premise signage.

Fans are not permitted to smoke or vape on the LSU campus.

Fans with medical issues of concern as listed by the CDC are encouraged to enjoy games on television from home this season.

Fans are asked to reduce what they bring to minimize contact points and bag searches. Geaux Safe and other in-venue policies remain in place for 2021.

All transactions will be cashless.

Enhanced Sanitation & Cleaning Protocols

All industry-standard ICS cleaning and disinfection best practices for seating, concourses, restrooms and other areas have been implemented.

Staff have completed a top-to-bottom deep cleaning and sanitation of athletics venues

Restrooms will be regularly disinfected.

Additional staff will be on site dedicated solely to cleaning and disinfecting.

Hand sanitizer will be provided at all levels and at concession stands and bathrooms.

Physical Distancing

Fans should maintain 6 feet of physical distancing at all times.

Physical distancing will be enforced at all gates, concessions stands, restrooms and merchandise stands.

Entry

Gates will open one (1) hour prior to first pitch.

Games in which LSU is NOT playing are closed to the general public.

playing are closed to the general public. Clear Bag Policy remains in place, though fans are encouraged not to bring bags into the venue.

Bag checks will be very limited and times of entry increased for those fans who bring bags into Alex Box Stadium.

Parking & Tailgating

Tailgating is not permitted on campus for the 2021 baseball season. LSU Athletics encourages fans without tickets to enjoy the game from home in order to help minimize the number of people on campus. In order to comply with public health guidelines, tailgating and tailgate setups, including tents, trailers, outdoor cooking, generators and communal food and beverage areas will not be permitted on campus.

Free parking is located in the Bullpen Lot and Hayfield Lot for the 2021 baseball season.

RVs are encouraged to park in Lot 412 to the east of Tiger Park and accessible from River Rd.

Complimentary ADA Parking is available in the Hall of Fame Lot for the first 60 fans each game with proper identification/license tags.

Concessions & Merchandise