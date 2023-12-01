BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Keylan Moses, one of the top recruits in the state of Louisiana, chose his college destination on Thursday night.

The University Lab product picked LSU over the likes of Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and a host of other elite schools across the country.

The four-star, two-way player is also ranked as one of the top 10 athletes (position) in the nation. Moses is a junior at University Lab and can’t officially sign with a program until December 2024.

His older brother Dylan Moses chose Alabama, after going to high school on LSU’s campus and now plays in the USFL.

For more on this commitment, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation sports at 9pm on FOX 44 and 10pm on NBC Local 33.

Latest News