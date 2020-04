TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers catches a 13-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire taken with the 32nd overall pick makes a fifth LSU Tiger taken in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft.

The Baton Rouge native will join the Kansas City Chiefs, a top-five offense in 2019.

Edwards-Helaire was a permanent captain and was a unanimous AP All-SEC First Team.

His 1,414 rushing yards as a junior is the third-highest single-season total by an LSU running back.

For all things LSU, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation.