Day after what would have been her 20th bday, LSU football will honor Kevione Faulk at home game

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) The LSU Football team will honor the memory of Kevione Faulk, the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk, a day after what would have been her 20th birthday.

In a social media post just hours before LSU host Central Michigan University, the team revealed a new team helmet sticker in memory of Kevione who died Monday.

“We continue to mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague.”

Tonight we honor Kevione Faulk a day after what would have been her 20th birthday.



She graduated from Carencro High in 2020 and enrolled at LSU where she was a student worker in the football program.

He cause of death has not been released and funeral arrangements are pending.

Coach Faulk in not expected to participate in Saturday’s game.