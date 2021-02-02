Daronte Jones’ thoughts on coaching Tigers amid social justice movement

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones met with the media in his introductory presser Monday afternoon. During the press conference, Jones spoke about how he planned to lead the men in LSU’s locker room amid the political climate.

In August, 2020, the football team had a surprise march from Tiger Stadium to the interim university president’s office, and the following month in September, all of LSU athletics organized a march around Death Valley.

