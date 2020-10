Four years ago, the tension between the two coaches in the LSU-Auburn game with their respective programs was so prevalent, it was dubbed “The Buyout Bowl.”

And, as it turned out, the loss for Les Miles led to his firing the next day.

Could LSU return the favor for the coach on the opposite sideline??

Geaux Nation Sports Director Brian Holland asked that question of Birmingham CBS 42’s Drew Carter leading up to Saturday’s matchup.