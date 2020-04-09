Competition ramping up for LSU softball with NCAA eligibility extension

BATON ROUGE, LA – “I think they just weren’t ready to be done,” said LSU softball head coach Beth Torina when asked about the 2020 season being cancelled due to COVID-19.

After the season was cut short, seniors were devastated knowing most of their playing careers would end at the collegiate level.

Not only did the NCAA grant them that final year back, but they did so without it affecting the roster size.

“There’s a lot more that goes into this, than just ‘here is your year back,'” says Torina.

For more, click the video provided.