Comeback kids: LSU comes out of loser’s bracket to defeat Oregon twice, win regional

(EUGENE, Or) – LSU had to rally from a 1-8 start in the SEC to reach the NCAA tournament. Now, the Tigers have rallied again.

LSU defeated Oregon 9-8 Monday night to win the Eugene Regional and advance to next week’s Super Regionals against the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. LSU won four straight games after losing their opener in the regional to Gonzaga.

Gavin Dugas hit two home runs, and scored the tying run in a three run LSU 8th.

LSU scored the go-ahead run in the 8th on a balk.

LSU’s Landon Marceaux, who was the starter in a loss to Gonzaga Friday night, pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 earned run, while striking out two.

Marceaux said he lobbied head coach Paul Mainieri to get the ball in relief Monday night.

Marceaux threw 101 pitches Friday night in the loss to Gonzaga.

Mainieri said he even consulted with Marceaux’s parents before allowing the righthander to pitch. Marceaux is expected to pitch in professional baseball.

But, that will wait, and so will Mainieri’s retirement.

It’s on to the Knoxville Super Regional.