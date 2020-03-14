College Spring Sport Athletes could receive eligibility relief from the NCAA

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

After the cancellation of spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has recommended that eligibility relief be provided to all student-athletes who participate in spring sports.

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” according to the NCAA statement. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

The statement came a day after the NCAA announced the cancellation of the remaining winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball Tournaments and the Men’s and Women’s College World Series events. Many conferences followed the NCAA’s lead on Thursday or by either canceling their spring sports seasons or postponing them indefinitely.

