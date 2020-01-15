Live Now
Coach O’s hometown celebrating LSU’s win

by: KENNY LOPEZ

LAROSE, La. (WGNO) — We headed to LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s hometown of Larose to see how his friends and neighbors and Coach O’s mom, Coco are celebrating the LSU Tigers win!

