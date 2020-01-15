Coach O’s hometown celebrating LSU’s win

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The celebrations keep on going in Louisiana after the LSU Tigers claimed the National Championship by defeating Clemson on Monday night, and now Raising Cane's is joining in.

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, all of the 65 Raising Cane's restaurants in Louisiana will be giving vouchers for a free Box Combo to the first 100 dine-in customers who buy a combo. The voucher can be used during the next visit.