Coach Orgeron signs new contract to stay at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Fresh off of a historic season and a national championship, LSU has rewarded head coach Ed Orgeron with a new contract according to WAFB in Baton Rouge.
Orgeron and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $42 million extension.
This marks the second straight year in which Coach O has received an extension from LSU. His deal in 2019 added two years to his contract and increased his annual salary to $4 million.
The 58-year-old Larose native took over on an interim basis early in the 2016 season after Les Miles was fired.