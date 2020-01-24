Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coach Orgeron signs new contract to stay at LSU

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the team’s win over Georgia in an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship, in Atlanta. Top-ranked LSU has the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron, as The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Fresh off of a historic season and a national championship, LSU has rewarded head coach Ed Orgeron with a new contract according to WAFB in Baton Rouge.

Orgeron and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $42 million extension.

This marks the second straight year in which Coach O has received an extension from LSU. His deal in 2019 added two years to his contract and increased his annual salary to $4 million.

The 58-year-old Larose native took over on an interim basis early in the 2016 season after Les Miles was fired.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories