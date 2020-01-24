Coach Orgeron signs new contract to stay at LSU

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after the team’s win over Georgia in an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship, in Atlanta. Top-ranked LSU has the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron, as The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Fresh off of a historic season and a national championship, LSU has rewarded head coach Ed Orgeron with a new contract according to WAFB in Baton Rouge.

Orgeron and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $42 million extension.

This marks the second straight year in which Coach O has received an extension from LSU. His deal in 2019 added two years to his contract and increased his annual salary to $4 million.

The 58-year-old Larose native took over on an interim basis early in the 2016 season after Les Miles was fired.