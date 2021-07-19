Coach Orgeron hopes young talent spells success for Tigers

When you walk in front of the microphones at SEC Media Days, you never know what question you’ll be asked…

For LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron…

The question of just how good this team can be, harkens memories for him of the 2018 off-season…

He sees many similarities…

“A lot of it, unknown quarterback battle going on. lot of noise out there. What kind of football team we going have I think we are going to have great football team. we have great coordinators on both sides of the ball, they have to prove themselves, but I feel very confident about this team.

IT’s a team that has some of the best young talent in the game. From Derek Stingley…

Coach O says he’s seeing a change in Derek, a change for the better.

“He’s breaking down the team, he’s talking to the team about some things, he’s teaching younger guysThe best thing he does is lead by his work ethic!”

Coach O, hopes that strong work ethic gets passed down to the younger players... Because if it does, the Tigers future looks bright...

“You look at Chris Hilton, Malik Nabors, Jack Bech, look at those young wide receiver, Brian Talbot. I think one of those young wide receivers is gonna have a breakout year. Sage Ryan, one of the top safeties in the country.”