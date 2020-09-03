Coach O clears up coronavirus concerns with o-line

LSU’s been dealing with effects of the coronavirus for the past couple of weeks.

According to a report from the Baton Rouge Advocate, the Tigers’ offensive line, all but four of them, contracted the disease. All were back at practice on Tuesday.

SEC protocols stipulate players must quarantine for 10 days after a positive test.

In his zoom press conference on Tuesday, head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters they are full strength at the o-line position.

“Our whole offensive line was back as far as I know yesterday,” Orgeron says. “It was good to see them. As far as I know, the whole offensive line was back practicing. I’m not going to give numbers. Here’s what happens: there’s a couple of guys that are gonna be positive, maybe more. There’s some guys that are gonna be around them so they have to get quarantined. It’s just like it is. You know what, it’s good that it happened now and not in the middle of the season. I tell you what, our team did a great job of adjusting. Our coaching staff did a great job of adjusting.”