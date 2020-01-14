Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Clip of Ja’Marr Chase springing to his feet becomes social media sensation

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. LSU won 42-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –  A clip of LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase springing to his feet during the 2020 National Championship game is making the rounds on social media.

The clip highlights a Bruce Lee-style move that the extremely athletic Chase has no trouble executing.

Chase begins on the ground, having just completed a play that saw him tangling with a Clemson defender.

Instead of hopping up to his feet, Chase decided to perform a type of back handspring most commonly associated with kung fu movies.

LSU fans on social media quickly seized on the impressive move.

It remains unclear how many of those fans could pull off the same move, however.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Foggy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Areas of fog. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Foggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Foggy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories