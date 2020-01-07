Clemson prepares for multiple talented LSU wide outs

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Clemson's Travis Etienne have much more in common than their Louisiana backgrounds heading into the national title game.

Both are smallish running backs who were overlooked at times in high school but have emerged as critical factors for next week's College Football Playoff championship game. "Definitely a great opportunity to go out there and finish it off with a W," said Etienne, a junior considering a jump to the NFL after playing for a second straight national crown.