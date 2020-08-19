Chase & Stingley keep rivalry going to start LSU fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. – It’s fitting Derek Stingley, Jr., and Ja’Marr Chase wear 24 and seven because the Tigers go back and forth all the time. Monday’s video showing Chase beating Stingley one-on-one is exactly what head coach Ed Orgeron loves to see.

“It’s everything that we sell to recruiting. Iron sharpens iron. You’re looking at two of the best players in the country. The things you saw on film are right. Yesterday, one guy’s going to win. Today, the next guy’s going to win, and they know it’s on. I do show it to the team, and I use it as an example,” Coach O said.

Both Stingley and Chase are leaders on a Tigers team who comes into the season as reigning national champs, and LSU will need their guidance to avoid a championship hangover. The Tigers’ staff has even researched how to deliver the proper messages.

“Bobby April is an analyst for us, and Bobby did a study of the teams that won championships and the year after. He went and interviewed some of the players. One of the most common mistakes is to mention last year’s team and compare this year’s team to them all the time so we don’t do that, but we do mention leadership. We mention LSU standard of performance. Yesterday, I purposely made the first practice very tough to make sure we’re doing the little things right, and I think that’s how I got my message,” he added.

Click the video for more on the story.