Catholic High star reveals College commitment

Catholic High Left Tackle Emery Jones committed to the LSU Tigers on Friday evening.
The Baton Rouge boy enters his senior season for the Bears as the 11th best player in the state of Louisiana, as rated by 247 Sports.
The four-star prospect also considered Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others.
Jones can make his commitment official on National Signing Day, starting December 15th.
For more on the commitment & all things LSU, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation sports on NBC Local 33 at 10pm.