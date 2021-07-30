Catholic High star reveals College commitment

Catholic High Left Tackle Emery Jones committed to the LSU Tigers on Friday evening.

The Baton Rouge boy enters his senior season for the Bears as the 11th best player in the state of Louisiana, as rated by 247 Sports.

The four-star prospect also considered Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others.

#LSU adds another offensive line commitment in hometown Emery Jones.



The big Catholic High standout joins Neville’s Will Campbell & Newman’s Bo Bordelon in the Tigers’ current pledge class.



Ed Orgeron, Brad Davis & co. making the most of Louisiana’s strong 2022 position group. https://t.co/4oyvupH4hc — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) July 30, 2021

Jones can make his commitment official on National Signing Day, starting December 15th.

