Carolina Panthers’ Jake Peetz named new LSU Offensive Coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. – Weeks after LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger announced that he would be retiring from on-field coaching and transitioning to an analyst role, the LSU Football program has named his replacement.
The program has named Carolina Panthers Quarterbacks Coach, Jake Peetz, as its new Offensive Coordinator.
Peetz has been working under former LSU Offensive Assistant and current Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady during the NFL regular season.
On the professional level, Peetz has made stops in Jacksonville (2012) and Oakland (2015-2017).
He has experience on the collegiate level, serving as a defensive assistant at UCLA in 2007 and as an offensive analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2018.
Peetz is 37-years-old.