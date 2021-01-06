Carolina Panthers’ Jake Peetz named new LSU Offensive Coordinator

LSU kicker Chris Jackson’s tee, helmet and a football are ready for play against the University of Miami during the 2005 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on December 30, 2005. LSU defeated Miami 40-3. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Weeks after LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger announced that he would be retiring from on-field coaching and transitioning to an analyst role, the LSU Football program has named his replacement.

The program has named Carolina Panthers Quarterbacks Coach, Jake Peetz, as its new Offensive Coordinator.

Hold That Tiger



Jake Peetz joins the staff as our new offensive coordinator! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/02QwL9RLIR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 6, 2021

Peetz has been working under former LSU Offensive Assistant and current Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady during the NFL regular season.

On the professional level, Peetz has made stops in Jacksonville (2012) and Oakland (2015-2017).

He has experience on the collegiate level, serving as a defensive assistant at UCLA in 2007 and as an offensive analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2018.

Peetz is 37-years-old.