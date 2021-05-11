Cameron Thomas named Louisiana Major College Player of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Cameron Thomas #24 of the LSU Tigers handles the ball against Mike Smith #12 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman guard Cameron Thomas was named Louisiana’s Major College Player of the Year Tuesday in a twitter announcement by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches.

The LABC made the announcements on Tuesday in lieu of their annual banquet which is not being held in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The coaches honored Thomas, who was chosen as a second-team All-America and SEC Newcomer of the Year by the USA Today Network and was a first-team All-SEC selection for LSU.

The Chesapeake, Virginia native averaged 23.0 points per game and 3.4 rebounds while leading the league in scoring. He started all 29 games and averaged 33.9 minutes per game. He made 68 three-pointers and made 194-of-220 free throws (88.2%). Thomas’ scoring average was fourth in the nation and he was first in the nation in free throws made.

Thomas announced after the season he would enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Also, the LABC announced that former Tiger Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers was the group’s Louisiana Professional Player of the Year.

(Release via LSU Athletics)