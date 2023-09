LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are going up against the Buffalo Bulls, leading by 10.

In the first quarter, Cajun’s Chriss completed a pass to Johnson for an 8 yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, Almendares added to Louisiana’s lead after kicking a 22 yard field goal.

Cajun defense held Buffalo to 56 yards of total offense.

More details will be shared following halftime.