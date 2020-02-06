Cabrera, Beloso voted to Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team

LSU junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera and sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso were named Thursday to the 2020 SEC Coaches First-Team Preseason All-Conference squad.

The coaches also released their 2020 SEC predicted order of finish, and they selected LSU to place third in the Western Division.

A 2020 Baseball America First-Team Preseason All-American, Cabrera is a career .300 hitter with 30 doubles, four triples, 20 homers and 104 RBI.

A product of Baton Rouge, Cabrera will wear jersey No. 8 this season, the number that is given to the LSU upperclassman who best epitomizes leadership in the Tigers’ program.

He played in 59 games for LSU in 2019, batting .284 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 50 RBI and 40 runs. Cabrera batted .315 as a Freshman All-American in 2018 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 54 RBI. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors, and he finished seventh in the league in doubles and eighth in RBI.

Beloso, a product of River Ridge, La., played in 62 games (58 starts) last season as a freshman, batting .279 (61-for-219) with three doubles, 10 homers, 52 RBI and 30 runs, and he batted .344 (21-for-61) with runners in scoring position.

He was named to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament team after hitting .375 (3-for-8) with one homer and three RBI. He was also 5-for-15 (.333) in the SEC Tournament with four RBI.

Beloso had two-homer games last season against Ole Miss and California, and he launched a three-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift LSU to a 6-5 win over Army.

2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: Cade Beloso, LSU*

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky*

2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A&M

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State*

1B: Rankin Woley, Auburn*

2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*

2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt*

2B: Riley King, Georgia*

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State*

OF: Zach DeLoach, Texas A&M*

DH/UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn

*Tie (ties are not broken)

2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Vanderbilt (9) – 87

2. Florida (3) – 77

3. Georgia (2) – 76

4. Tennessee – 50

5. South Carolina – 48

6. Missouri – 32

7. Kentucky – 22

Western Division

1. Arkansas (5) – 82

2. Mississippi State (4) – 73

T3. LSU (3) – 67

T3. Auburn (2) – 67

5. Texas A&M – 44

6. Ole Miss – 38

7. Alabama – 21

() – First place votes

SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (8), Florida (2), Arkansas (1), Auburn (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi State (1)

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)