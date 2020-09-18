Burrow throws 3 TDs in second start but Bengals lose again

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Burrow got a workout in his second NFL start. Cincinnati’s rookie quarterback threw three touchdown passes and attempted the second-most passes ever for a rookie in the Bengals’ 35-30 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards, and made a few dazzling plays that lit up social media, including a tweet from NBA star and fellow Ohioan LeBron James.

But Burrow, who led LSU to a national championship last year after transferring from Ohio State, wasn’t interested in any outside praise.

(Story via The Associated Press)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar