Burrow remains focused on winning National Championship

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, NY (WGNO) — ‘Joe Burrow, Heisman Trophy Winner.’ It has a nice ring to it. But for Burrow there’s still unfinished business.

“I”m ready to go back to Baton Rouge and start practice on Monday,” Burrow said shortly after winning the Heisman.

That’s the mentality Burrow has had all season– just a singular focus on preparation and winning. His talent is undeniable, but Head Coach Ed Orgeron said it’s the intangibles and his football IQ that make him elite.

“A lot of heart, a lot of courage,” Orgeron said of Burrow. “But you know Joe has a certain spirit about himself that when he walks into the room he makes everybody better by the way he works. Joe’s intelligence of the game, his ability to process is like no other player I’ve ever seen.”

After he won, I asked him: “You had said earlier that your biggest accomplishment, your most meaningful accomplishment up to this point was 13-0. Where does the Heisman Trophy fit in now?”

Burrow responded as we would have expected: “Right behind that one. 13-0 is all that matters to me. These awards are really nice but I really think they’re team awards. I think the reason that I’m up here is because we’re 13-0 and I have great players and great coaches around me.”

And even though Burrow and his teammates have been on the awards tour lately, he knows everyone is still locked-in on that final goal of winning it all.

“We’ve got to keep the mentality of the hunter not the hunted,” Burrow said. “We’re going to have the bullseye on our back because we’ve cleaned-up these awards and we’re going to be the number one team in the country but I think we have a lot of mature guys that are still super hungry to get that title.”

The Heisman festivities may be over, but Burrow may be seeing all three of his fellow finalists on the field these next few weeks, facing Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma in the semifinals and if LSU and Ohio State both make it to the National Championship, he’ll be up against Justin Fields and Chase Young.