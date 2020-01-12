Burrow, LSU No. 1 in red zone, turnovers key in championship

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers takes the field prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Get ready for an unbelievable College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night in New Orleans.

Playing in a home setting in front of what should be a home crowd, the magnitude of this game for LSU cannot be overstated because this is potentially the best LSU team ever — if they can finish the job and beat Clemson.

If LSU can do that, the team could arguably have the best offense in college football history.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrown is the best quarterback of the College Football Playoff era, and he has a chance to break the single-season touchdown record and the single-season completions record against Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who hasn’t lost the game since high school.

Lawrence is 25–0, as a starter, and this is potentially one of the best college quarterback matchups we’ve seen in the national championship game.

The 2008 championship game between Florida’s Tim Tebow against Oklahoma Sam Bradford probably makes the list. My personal favorite is Texas and USC in 2005 Vince Young for Texas against Matt Leiter for USC. That was in an upper echelon of games, but this one has the makings of an instant classic.

Saturday was Media Day at Xavier University for LSU and Clemson, and one thing that stood out about both quarterbacks was that they have such trust in their receivers.

These quarterbacks felt were so confident in themselves and their receivers that passes that typically get caught 50% of the time will get caught 80% of the time.

These quarterbacks will have such a big factor in what happens in this game that whichever one of them plays better is going to win this game, but both defenses will play a role as well.

Whichever defense can make more stops or put more pressure on the quarterback throughout the game will make the bigger difference on the scoreboard — turnovers will be a big deal Monday, and they could give the offense some breathing room.

The game should become an instant classic, and LSU’s offense has been unstoppable this year. They’ve been the No. 1 red zone offense pretty much all season. They’re the No. 1 offense right now.

Joe Burrow’s the No. 1 red zone quarterback and the No. 1 quarterback under pressure this season, so I like LSU in this game — it’s going to be somewhere in the range of 45 –40 for LSU. I think they get it done at the Superdome to take home, their first national title since 2007.