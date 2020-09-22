Brennan looking to create his own path, not follow Burrow’s footsteps

BATON ROUGE, La. – Myles Brennan might have the hardest job in college football: replacing the Heisman Trophy winner with arguably the greatest season in the history of the sport, but Brennan isn’t trying to replace Joe Burrow. He’s here to carve out his own path.

“It doesn’t change anything for me. Joe came in here, and he did his thing and what he did was great. It’s my turn now to do my thing and write my own story,” Brennan said.

“A lot of people say he doesn’t have a lot of experience and all this other stuff like that, but how he carries himself in the pocket, how he carries himself as the quarterback for LSU, you’ll be able to tell that he sat behind Joe Burrow or Danny Etling his freshman year,” LSU senior safety JaCoby Stevens added.

Brennan isn’t the only Tiger trying to escape the shadow of last year’s offense. The wide receiver room is young, but the new pass catchers have shown they’re ready for week one.

“I know our receiving core. It’d be hard just to pick one. The one would be Kayshon (Boutte) just because he’s come in here as a freshman. He’s taken over that starting spot. I think all our receivers are going to be standouts, and they’re all going to make big plays for us,” Brennan continued.

Click the video for more detail on the story.