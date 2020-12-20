Boutte’s record day lifts LSU past Ole Miss, 53-48

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an LSU-record 308 yards receiving and his third touchdown lifted the Tigers to a 53-48 victory over Mississippi.

Boutte broke Josh Reed’s LSU mark of 293 yards receiving against Alabama in 2001.

Two of Boutte’s final TD covered 45 yards with just 1:30 to go.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was intercepted five times and his sixth turnover on a fumble caused by Ali Gaye allowed LSU to seal the win and avoid its first losing season since 1999.

Jerrion Ealy has a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Ole Miss.