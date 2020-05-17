Ben McDonald compares ’94 Strike to 2020 MLB season

BATON ROUGE – 26 years ago the 1994 Major League Baseball season came to halt after a dispute between owners and the MLB players association over a new revenue sharing plan.

Fast forward to March of this year, and the 2020 MLB season is also halted, this time for a global pandemic.

Former LSU pitcher and No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft, Ben McDonald, was at the height of his professional career with the Baltimore Orioles when the ’94 strike ended the season.

