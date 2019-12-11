Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Awards keep rolling in for LSU quarterback and head coach

Geaux Nation

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks with Joe Burrow #9 in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WVLA)- Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron have had quite a run together as quarterback and head coach of the LSU Tigers.

After Burrow took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award a week ago, both quarterback and coach added to their collection of awards on Wednesday.

Burrow won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Coach O took home the SEC Coach of the Year honor.

‪Quarterback Joe Burrow is the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Ed Orgeron is the Coach of the Year! ‪🔗 https://lsul.su/36sBGgG‬

Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

It did not end there for Coach O on Thursday.

The Louisiana native was recognized as the Home Depot College Coach of the Year.

‪Ed Orgeron is the Home Depot College Coach of the Year! ‬

Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The memorable season for the Tigers continues when LSU takes on Oklahoma on December 28th at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
18 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories