Awards keep rolling in for LSU quarterback and head coach

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks with Joe Burrow #9 in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WVLA)- Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron have had quite a run together as quarterback and head coach of the LSU Tigers.

After Burrow took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award a week ago, both quarterback and coach added to their collection of awards on Wednesday.

Burrow won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Coach O took home the SEC Coach of the Year honor.

‪Quarterback Joe Burrow is the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Ed Orgeron is the Coach of the Year! ‪🔗 https://lsul.su/36sBGgG‬ Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

It did not end there for Coach O on Thursday.

The Louisiana native was recognized as the Home Depot College Coach of the Year.

‪Ed Orgeron is the Home Depot College Coach of the Year! ‬ Posted by LSU Football on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The memorable season for the Tigers continues when LSU takes on Oklahoma on December 28th at 3 p.m.