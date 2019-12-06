Breaking News
Artist creates Joe Burrow mural outside new daiquiri shop

by: Jonah Gilmore

“I’m emotional about it you know like it’s, I’m so excited. It’s the first Joe Burrow mural you know, in town, period.”

The hype around Joe Burrow has reached a new level. Along Government St., his image is now being painted on a wall.

“He’s done a good job, he supported his team, he’s come through and done what he said. You know, he is breaking record so what better honor than to put him up on our wall.”

Korey Scavona leaves his day job and comes to his friend’s new business. A few hours out of the night, he’s creating on this canvas.

“I’ll take a digital projector and project the image on there. I’ll tape out the image and start adding shadow things of that nature.

Then I can pull the image away and start adding the final details just by looking at the picture itself” said Scavona.

Ken Lemoine owns Lemoine’s Daiquiri Shop. He said, he decided to pay tribute to the Tigers because of their success.

“LSU is a big part of this community and it’s a fabric of this community, it holds us together, it bonds us” said Lemoine.

Creating the mural one stroke at a time, Scavona said, he’s honored to give the community a piece of art they can cherish.

“Be able to see people driving up and down getting to see it all the time, it’s awesome. It feels like it was meant to be.”

