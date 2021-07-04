Arizona All-American Infielder Jacob Berry transfers to LSU

Arizona third baseman Jacob Berry (15) during an NCAA baseball game against Ball State on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Tucson, Az. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Arizona All-American infielder Jacob Berry, who helped lead the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship, has transferred to LSU, coach Jay Johnson announced Sunday.

Berry, a product Queen Creek, Ariz., batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and 70 RBI, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper named him the National Co-Freshman of the Year.

He earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and he received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Berry will start classes at LSU on August 23, and he will be immediately eligible to play as a sophomore for the 2022 season.

Berry and LSU outfielder Dylan Crews – who was named the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year – are teammates this summer on the Stars squad of the U.S. Collegiate National Team. The Stars defeated the Stripes Sunday in an intra-squad game at the USA Baseball training facility in Cary, N.C.

Berry and Crews each homered on Sunday to lead to Stars to a 5-4 win over the Stripes. Berry was 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double, while Crews blasted a two-run dinger that proved to be the game-winning blast.

