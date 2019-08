It’s almost time!

Tailgating, Mike the Tiger and a night game in Death Valley are almost upon us.

@LSUfootball wants to get you ready for game day with this video below:

It's here.

It's that feeling in your gut.

It's Christmas morning and the first day of summer.



It's the Glory of the Purple Gold

And Victory for LSU. pic.twitter.com/Zv34wvoaK2 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 29, 2019

LSU tangles with Georgia Southern starting at 6:30PM on Saturday night.

Are you ready?