Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
SECSL

AP Top 25: No. 2 Ohio State gains on LSU; Ragin’ Cajuns get a vote

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

LSU, Ohio State and Clemson will enter the final week of the regular season all with an argument to be the No. 1 team in the country. The AP Top 25 voters are not all on the same page with their answer to “Who’s No. 1?” but LSU once again received a majority of the first-place votes and holds the top spot in the media’s college football rankings. 

Ohio State may have won over a few more believers after its best win of the season, overcoming turnovers to hold off Penn State at home. The Buckeyes were lacking for another ranked win to pair with Cincinnati and the Nittany Lions, who fell three spots to No. 12 after the loss, adding some beef to the No. 1 resume. Clemson remains at its previous position of No. 3 after spending Week 13 idle in preparation for its regular season finale against South Carolina

The most significant moves inside the top 10 came from the Pac-12, where Utah moved up to No. 6 and Oregon fell eight spots to No. 14. Further down in the rankings, we see the voters flip-flop Memphis ahead of Cincinnati and the return of both Navy and USC to the top 25.  

Check out the full AP Top 25 below: 

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State 
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Utah
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Florida 
  9. Minnesota 
  10. Michigan
  11. Baylor
  12. Penn State
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Oregon
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Auburn
  17. Memphis 
  18. Cincinnati 
  19. Iowa
  20. Boise State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Appalachian State
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Navy
  25. USC 

Dropped out: No. 21 SMU, No. 24 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes:  Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

SEC Twitter

Sidebar