AP source: Saints’ Nielsen accepts LSU coordinator job

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen looks on during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans. A person familiar with the situation says Nielsen has agreed in principle to become LSU’s next defensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, because some contractual details were still pending. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

A person familiar with the situation says Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen has agreed in principle to become LSU’s next defensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because contract is not finalized.

Nielsen fills the opening created when Bo Pelini left after LSU ranked 124th in total defense this past season. Nielsen has been with the Saints since 2017 and has history with LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Nielsen played at Southern California when Orgeron was an assistant coach there. Nielsen also was an assistant on Orgeron’s Mississippi staff.

