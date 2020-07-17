Additions of Lange & Hess give LSU 16 Tigers in MLB Player Pools

The Detroit Tigers this week added former LSU pitchers Alex Lange and Zack Hess to their 60-man player pool, increasing to 16 the number of LSU players on 2020 Major League Baseball rosters.

Fourteen former LSU Tigers appeared in MLB 60-man player pools when the rosters were first released earlier this month.

The 60-game regular-season schedule will start on July 23 and will conclude in late September. The postseason is slated to begin shortly after the regular season and is scheduled to conclude by November 1.

These are the former Tigers in the MLB 60-man player pools:

· Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

· Greg Deichmann, Oakland Athletics

· Jake Fraley, Seattle Mariners

· Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

· Nick Goody, Texas Rangers

· Will Harris, Washington Nationals

· Zack Hess, Detroit Tigers

· JaCoby Jones, Detroit Tigers

· Alex Lange, Detroit Tigers

· DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

· Mikie Mahtook, Philadelphia Phillies

· Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

· Austin Nola, Seattle Mariners

· Michael Papierski, Houston Astros

· Riley Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks

· Andrew Stevenson, Washington Nationals

Lange, Hess, Deichmann, Papierski and Smith will have the opportunity this season to make their MLB career debuts. Each of the other former Tigers has MLB game experience.

(Release via LSU Athletics)