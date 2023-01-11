(LOUISIANA) 5-star LSU quarterback and former STM Cougar Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal.

TigerBait’s Mike Scarborough first reported the news Wednesday.

Howard, the son of a former LSU Tiger QB Jamie Howard, made his decision after speaking with team officials on Wednesday, according to Tiger Bait website.

The freshman didn’t see much playing time in Baton Rouge, playing in one regular season game vs. Southern. And mop-up duty in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl.

Early this offseason his high school teammate and former Tiger teammate, Jack Bech entered the transfer portal and committed to TCU.