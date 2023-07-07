BATON ROUGE, La — The 2023 MLB Draft is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 9 and there’s a high chance an LSU baseball player hears their name called first overall.

Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews headline the draft for the Tigers, yet there are plenty of other draft-eligible prospects in Purple and Gold who could be selected. Tre Morgan and Ty Floyd’s performances on the biggest stage in Omaha drew notice, while the raw talents of others caught the eyes of MLB executives.

Geaux Nation’s Pat Timlin caught up with Baseball America’s Peter Flaherty for an outlook on the MLB draft, as well as what the future in Baton Rouge and his thoughts on LSU fans. Flaherty, who covers college baseball and the Cape Cod Baseball League, watched the Tigers’ historic run in Omaha.

Watch the video for the full conversation.