BATON ROUGE – The LSU softball team defeated North Dakota in a 19-3 run-rule on Wednesday Tiger Park. The Tigers move to 3-1 on the season while North Dakota falls 1-4.

The Tigers are on the road this weekend to compete in the Bama Bash, they'll play two on Saturday taking on Liberty at 11 a.m. and No. 5 Alabama at 4 p.m. They'll finish the weekend with two again on Sunday facing off with Liberty at 10:30 a.m. and No. 5 Alabama at 1:00 p.m.