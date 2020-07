BATON ROUGE – Recent graduates Ruby Harrold of LSU Gymnastics and Anna Zwiebel of LSU Volleyball were named nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.

The award is rooted in Title IX and was developed in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who distinguished themselves in the four pillars of the award – academics, athletics, service and leadership. Harrold and Zwiebel both graduated in May with degrees in kinesiology.