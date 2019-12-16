Breaking News
2019 Heisman shirts hit the shelves

by: Abbi Rocha

BATON ROUGE, La. (FOX 44) (LOCAL 33) Less than an hour after Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, Heisman shirts hit the shelves at Academy.

Dan McNamara of Bayou Apparel said he was confident Burrow would win and purchased licensing several week in advanced. Hundreds of shirts were printed before the big announcement.

“We had to get the wheels going early, to get them at every store in the state,” McNamara said.

McNamara said he has worked with several prestigious schools but nothing compares to the hype of LSU fans.

“It’s just a special place, and LSU is the flagship university, so even if you have another University, theres not a love hate relationship like there is at a lot of other universities, you still love LSU,” McNamara said.

The Tigers aren’t the only ones scoring from this year’s historic season.

“It’s been great for the business owners here locally. You know, anything that LSU does well at it affects us here locally in the shop,” Sarah Sanders, owner of Purple and Gold on Siegen, said.

Sanders said the shirts are selling so fast another order has already been placed.

Both businesses agree there is something special about LSU fans love for Joe Burrow. Sanders said her phone is ringing off the hook for people looking for number 9 jerseys.

“This kid, Joe Burrow is a first class kid and everybody loves him for that,” McNamara said.

The Bayou Apparel team is working through the night to make sure every LSU fan can get their hands on a Heisman shirt.

