15 LSU Softball defeats Ole Miss, 1-0, in 8 innings

BATON ROUGE – The No. 15 LSU softball team defeated Ole Miss Thursday night 1-0 in eight innings in Tiger Park. The Tigers move to 20-11 on the season and 5-5 in the SEC while Ole Miss falls to 21-12 on the season and 5-5 in the SEC.

The Tigers are set to square up against Ole Miss again Friday at 6 p.m. and will close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be on SEC Network+ and will be available via live stats.

In the top of the first the Tigers defense made quick work of Ole Miss retiring the side in order to take the momentum early. In the home half of the inning Taylor Pleasants and Georgia Clark both recorded singles but the Tigers couldn’t plate a run.

In the top of the sixth Ole Miss put two runners on but a huge Tiger defensive play at the plate kept the Rebels off the board late in the game.

The teams went into extra innings and in the bottom of the eighth Danieca Coffey got the Tiger offense started with a single through the infield followed by an Aliyah Andrews bunt single to put two runners on with no outs. Pleasants was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Georgia Clark recorded a blooper up the middle that plated Andrews from third and walked it off 1-0 for the Tigers.

Sunseri earned the win in the circle for the Tigers and recorded four strikeouts on the night. She moved to 6-3 on the season.

Offensive leaders for the Tigers included Clark who was 2-for-4 on the night and recorded the game winning RBI in the eighth inning, Pleasants went 2-for-3 with a double, and Coffey also went 2-for-3 in the game.

Torina’s Thoughts

Thoughts on the extra innings game…

“Shelbi Sunseri had a great performance tonight overall and she was very prepared in the circle all night. We had a couple of things that went our way defensively, a few double plays, a couple of great plays here and there, and I think you have to have things go your way in games like this.”

On Ole Miss pitcher (Anna Borgen)…

“She’s a great pitcher and we knew that coming in and I think we squared up some balls pretty well early. Credit to both pitchers for the low scoring game and we will take a win like this any day.”

On Coffey throughout the game…

“She made a huge impact as a freshman tonight and it was so cool to see her get that experience early on in her career. She had a huge night for us overall and I think having her on base in that leadoff spot (in the eighth) for us was huge.”

(Release via LSU Athletics)