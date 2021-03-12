15 LSU pulls out Friday night win vs UTSA

BATON ROUGE, La. — Starting pitcher Jaden Hill’s 6.2 shutout innings, and Cade Doughty’s towering line-drive home run propelled the Tigers to a 3-1 victory over the UT San Antonio Roadrunners inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers move to 12-3 on the year with the win and the Roadrunners fall to 5-4.

The Tigers will return to the diamond Saturday night to take on the Roadrunners in the second game of the series. The matchup will be televised on the SEC Network with Dave Neal and Kyle Peterson on the call. Fans are encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0) recorded the win, working .1 innings with one strikeout. Hill started the game and tallied six strikeouts and gave up no runs on four hits and two walks. Garrett Edwards earned the save, working one inning with one strikeout and allowing no hits.

After six scoreless innings from both teams, Cade Doughty launched a home run to left field which gave LSU the lead 1-0.

(Release via LSU Athletics)