BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Twelve former LSU players advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and will be in action beginning on Saturday with a pair of second-round games.

The NFL’s Divisional Playoff round gets underway with two games on Saturday followed by two on Sunday.

Saturday’s action begins with Jacksonville Jaguars’ K’Lavon Chaisson and Arden Key traveling to face Kansas City at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday night, Cordale Flott and the New York Giants travel to face Philadelphia at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s matchup between Cincinnati and Buffalo features four former Tigers led by Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow and Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase. In last week’s 24-17 win over Baltimore, Burrow threw for 209 yards and a TD, while Chase caught nine passes for 84 yards and a score.

Buffalo’s roster features former LSU All-America Tre’Davious White at cornerback and long snapper Reid Ferguson.

The final game of the Divisional Round includes linebackers Damone Clark and Jabril Cox for Dallas and running back Ty Davis-Price for the 49ers. All three players were teammates on LSU’s 2020 team.

The following is a list of former LSU players in action this weekend:

Saturday, January 21

Jacksonville at Kansas City at 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

LB K’Lavon Chaisson (JAX)

DE Arden Key (JAX)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC – out)

New York Giants at Philadelphia at 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Cordale Flott (NYG)

Sunday, January 22

Cincinnati at Buffalo at 2 p.m. (CBS)

QB Joe Burrow (CIN)

WR Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)

OT Lael Collins (CIN-out)

SNP Reid Ferguson (BUF)

CB Tre’Davious White (BUF)

Dallas at San Francisco at 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

LB Damone Clark (DAL)

LB Jabril Cox (DAL)

RB Ty Davis-Price (SF)

(Release via LSU Athletics)