10 miles a week: Former Tiger Justin Jefferson’s grind from 2-star recruit to first round draft pick

“Justin did over 270 miles of work. He averaged well over 10 miles a week of practice. There were days where he was sore and tired.

We would have to back off, and he would work harder,” LSU Strength and Conditioning Coach Tommy Moffitt said.

Justin Jefferson became a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, after having an LSU record 111 receptions in the 2019 season. Jefferson’s work ethic, combined with the advantage of two brothers who played in the bayou, resulted in his high draft number.

“Justin had two older brothers who played football at LSU. They were a great sounding board for Justin. Justin had an advantage over a lot of kids because of the things he listened to around the dinner table,” Coach Moffitt added.

Regardless of the edge Jefferson had, the St. Rose earned every yard he produced and deserved the credit for the success he created.

“Justin did every bit of that work himself. Nobody can accept responsibility for Justin’s improvement but Justin.”

