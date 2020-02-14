Live Now
1-On-1 with LSU’s Hitting Coach Eddie Smith

Geaux Nation

by: Chessa Bouche

Posted: / Updated:

LSU’s Hitting Coach, Eddie Smith, left Tulane to work under Paul Mainieri after a stellar 2 seasons with the Green Wave.

Prior to his coaching career, Coach Smith played 2 seasons at Notre Dame for Coach Mainieri. Smith and Mainieri stayed in contact over the years and once the hitting job became vacant in Baton Rouge, Coach Mainieri called Coach Smith and the rest is history.

During his 2 seasons in New Orleans as Tulane’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, the Green Wave set 8 records in the American Athletic Conference for home runs (89), batting average (.302), runs per game (7.69), runs scored (446), total bases (1,055), slugging percentage (.518), extra-base hits (241) and walks per game (4.88).

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with Coach Smith to preview LSU’s upcoming season.

Click the video provided for more…

