Where the Saints rank in the national NFL ratings

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 09: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after kicking a game-winning 58 yard field goal as time expires against the Houston Texans at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints won 30-28. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Most of the national polls have the Saints ranked only behind the New England Patriots.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The New Orleans Saints are continuing to grab the attention of the national media with their impressive play since quarterback Drew Brees went down with an injury.

ESPN (Saints #2): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27788319/week-6-nfl-power-rankings-1-32-poll-plus-every-team-top-fantasy-surprise

– CBS Sports (Saints #3): The Saints are one of the best early-season stories so far and Payton is showing he can coach the heck out of a team even without his star quarterback https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-6-power-rankings-saints-rise-behind-sean-payton-and-teddy-bridgewater-49ers-up-to-no-2-chiefs-fall/

– Yahoo! Sports (Saints #2): The Superdome crowd chanting Teddy Bridgewater’s name after his touchdown passes Sunday speaks to his popularity. It’s an awesome story he’s authoring. https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-power-rankings-the-49-ers-definitely-looked-like-theyre-for-real-in-blowing-out-browns-045528338.html

– Bleacher Report (Saints #2): Teddy B. heard you. He heard all of you. He heard you call him a game-manager. On Sunday, in New Orleans, he answered. https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2856893-nfl-power-rankings-brs-consensus-rank-for-every-team-entering-week-6#slide31

– Washington Post (Saints #2): If Teddy Bridgewater keeps playing like he’s playing, the Saints don’t need Brees to rush back. https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2019/10/08/nfl-power-rankings-week-saints-move-up-no-chiefs-fall/