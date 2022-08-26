NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Saints go marching into the Caesars Superdome Friday for their last pre-season game but before fans flood the Big Easy, there are some changes they can expect to see.

Kick-off against the San Diego Chargers is at 7 p.m. — the first of at least nine games slated to be played in front of a home crowd. This season, there are new security checkpoints with ongoing construction both inside and outside of the Dome. The checkpoints are situated at Gate A on Poydras St., Gate C by Champions Square, and Gate E.

When renovations are complete, stadium operators promise a newly-configured Superdome that fans can traverse the full 360 degrees and move freely in and out of the facility. This will also provide more food options, restrooms, and an easier way for fans to find their seats.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. In the meantime, NOLA fans continue to scream “Who Dat!” and are eager to see their starters kick off the 2022 season.